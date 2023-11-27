Is PSLDX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

There are plenty of choices in the Mutual Fund Bond category, but where should you start your research? Well, one fund that may not be worth investigating is PIMCO StockPlus Long Duration Institutional (PSLDX). PSLDX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 5 (Strong Sell), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

PIMCO Funds is responsible for PSLDX, and the company is based out of Newport Beach, CA. PIMCO StockPlus Long Duration Institutional debuted in August of 2007. Since then, PSLDX has accumulated assets of about $637.57 million, according to the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 6.42%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of -6.3%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of PSLDX over the past three years is 28.87% compared to the category average of 16.82%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 26.87% compared to the category average of 18.49%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, PSLDX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.59% compared to the category average of 0.83%. So, PSLDX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $1 million; each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, even with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, PIMCO StockPlus Long Duration Institutional ( PSLDX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and therefore looks a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

Overall, even with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, PIMCO StockPlus Long Duration Institutional ( PSLDX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and therefore looks a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

