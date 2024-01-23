Is Prudential Financial (PRU) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Prudential Financial (PRU). PRU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.74, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.12. Over the past 52 weeks, PRU's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.93 and as low as 6.27, with a median of 7.36.

PRU is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.73. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. PRU's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.77. PRU's PEG has been as high as 0.85 and as low as 0.49, with a median of 0.69, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is PRU's P/B ratio of 1.39. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. PRU's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.65. PRU's P/B has been as high as 2.27 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.22, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PRU has a P/S ratio of 0.75. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Prudential Financial's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PRU is an impressive value stock right now.

