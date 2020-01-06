Is Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Proteostasis Therapeutics is one of 909 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PTI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PTI's full-year earnings has moved 16.30% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, PTI has gained about 1.32% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -0.70%. This means that Proteostasis Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, PTI belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 389 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.44% so far this year, meaning that PTI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on PTI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.