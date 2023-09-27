Is ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 11/05/2019, the ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Proshares. TDV has been able to amass assets over $203.91 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Technology ETFs. TDV seeks to match the performance of the S&P TECHNOLOGY DIVIDEND ARISTOCRATS INDX before fees and expenses.

The S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats Index targets companies from information technology, internet and direct marketing retail, interactive home entertainment, and interactive media and services segments of the economy.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.45% for TDV, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.38%.

Performance and Risk

The ETF return is roughly 12.29% and is up about 21.22% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 09/27/2023), respectively. TDV has traded between $49.99 and $67.88 during this last 52-week period.

The fund has a beta of 1.05 and standard deviation of 20.40% for the trailing three-year period. With about 39 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

IShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) tracks Morningstar US Dividend Growth Index and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) tracks NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index. IShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has $22.86 billion in assets, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has $66.32 billion. DGRO has an expense ratio of 0.08% and VIG charges 0.06%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Technology ETFs.

Bottom Line

