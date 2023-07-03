Is ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 02/03/2015, the ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Proshares, and has been able to amass over $810.22 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Small Cap Value. Before fees and expenses, SMDV seeks to match the performance of the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth Index.

The Russell 2000 Dividend Growth Index targets companies that are currently members of the Russell 2000 Index and have increased dividend payments each year for at least 10 years.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for SMDV are 0.40%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.74%.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has lost about -2.52% so far, and is up roughly 3.41% over the last 12 months (as of 07/03/2023). SMDV has traded between $55.50 and $66.96 in this past 52-week period.

The fund has a beta of 0.78 and standard deviation of 20.20% for the trailing three-year period, which makes SMDV a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 97 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Small Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

IShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) tracks Morningstar US Dividend Growth Index and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) tracks NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index. IShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has $23.85 billion in assets, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has $69.13 billion. DGRO has an expense ratio of 0.08% and VIG charges 0.06%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Small Cap Value.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

