Is PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is PROS Holdings's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2021 PROS Holdings had debt of US$287.5m, up from US$114.1m in one year. But it also has US$318.3m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$30.8m net cash.

How Healthy Is PROS Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:PRO Debt to Equity History November 1st 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that PROS Holdings had liabilities of US$148.0m due within a year, and liabilities of US$337.7m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$318.3m in cash and US$41.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$126.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given PROS Holdings has a market capitalization of US$1.33b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, PROS Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine PROS Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year PROS Holdings had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 5.5%, to US$246m. That's not what we would hope to see.

So How Risky Is PROS Holdings?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months PROS Holdings lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$24m of cash and made a loss of US$77m. But the saving grace is the US$30.8m on the balance sheet. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that PROS Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

