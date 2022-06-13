Is ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. is one of 1181 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ProPhase Labs, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRPH's full-year earnings has moved 107.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that PRPH has returned about 53.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 16.1% on average. This means that ProPhase Labs, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is RVL Pharmaceuticals PLC (RVLP). The stock is up 27.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, RVL Pharmaceuticals PLC's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, ProPhase Labs, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 231 individual companies and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 25.7% so far this year, so PRPH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. RVL Pharmaceuticals PLC is also part of the same industry.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. and RVL Pharmaceuticals PLC could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

