Is Prologis (PLD) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Prologis (PLD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PLD and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Prologis is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 901 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD's full-year earnings has moved 4.02% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, PLD has returned 19.86% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -13.54% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Prologis is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, PLD is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 119 individual companies and currently sits at #203 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.65% so far this year, meaning that PLD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

PLD will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

