Is Prologis (PLD) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Prologis (PLD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Prologis is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 894 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD's full-year earnings has moved 0.16% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that PLD has returned about 6.27% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -18.09% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Prologis is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, PLD belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 118 individual stocks and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8.64% so far this year, meaning that PLD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on PLD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.