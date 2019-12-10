Is Prologis (PLD) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Prologis (PLD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Prologis is one of 842 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD's full-year earnings has moved 0.98% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, PLD has gained about 55.62% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 17.95% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Prologis is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, PLD belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 117 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 26.02% so far this year, so PLD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to PLD as it looks to continue its solid performance.

