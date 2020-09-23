Is Prologis (PLD) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Prologis (PLD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PLD and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Prologis is a member of our Finance group, which includes 890 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD's full-year earnings has moved 4.06% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that PLD has returned about 11.27% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -18.44%. As we can see, Prologis is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, PLD belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 118 individual companies and currently sits at #226 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 7.77% so far this year, so PLD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on PLD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.