Is Prologis (PLD) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Prologis (PLD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Prologis is one of 844 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD's full-year earnings has moved 4.06% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, PLD has moved about 5.75% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 1%. This means that Prologis is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, PLD belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 118 individual stocks and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.47% so far this year, so PLD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track PLD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

