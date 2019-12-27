Is Prologis (PLD) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Prologis (PLD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Prologis is a member of our Finance group, which includes 839 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, PLD has gained about 50.56% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 20.91%. This shows that Prologis is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, PLD is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 117 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 26.80% so far this year, so PLD is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on PLD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.