Is ProFunds Internet UltraSector Investor (INPIX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Are you on the hunt for a Sector - Tech fund? You should think about starting with ProFunds Internet UltraSector Investor (INPIX). The fund does not have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, though we have been able to explore other metrics like performance, volatility, and cost.

Objective

The world of Sector - Tech funds is an area filled with options, and INPIX is one of them. Sector - Tech mutual funds allow investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. Tech companies can be in any number of industries such as semiconductors, software, internet, networking just to name a few.

History of Fund/Manager

ProFunds is based in Columbus, OH, and is the manager of INPIX. ProFunds Internet UltraSector Investor made its debut in June of 2000, and since then, INPIX has accumulated about $84.07 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. Michael Neches is the fund's current manager and has held that role since October of 2013.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. INPIX has a 5-year annualized total return of 5.81% and is in the middle third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3 -year annualized total return of -11.31%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. INPIX's standard deviation over the past three years is 38.15% compared to the category average of 25.61%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 37.08% compared to the category average of 26.85%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.69, which means it is hypothetically more volatile than the market at large. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. INPIX has generated a negative alpha over the past five years of -11.06, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Investigating the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is primarily on equities that are traded in the United States.

This fund is currently holding about 78.3% in stocks, which have an average market capitalization of $144.06 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Technology

Other

Retail Trade

Turnover is 24%, which means, on average, the fund makes fewer trades than its comparable peers.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, INPIX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.55% compared to the category average of 1.44%. From a cost perspective, INPIX is actually more expensive than its peers.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $15,000, investors should also note that there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

For additional information on this product, or to compare it to other mutual funds in the Sector - Tech, make sure to go to www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds for additional information. If you are more of a stock investor, make sure to also check out our Zacks Rank, and our full suite of tools we have available for novice and professional investors alike.

