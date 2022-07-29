Is ProAssurance (PRA) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is ProAssurance (PRA). PRA is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 23.65, which compares to its industry's average of 27.35. Over the last 12 months, PRA's Forward P/E has been as high as 60.53 and as low as 23.65, with a median of 29.68.

Another notable valuation metric for PRA is its P/B ratio of 0.94. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.24. Over the past 12 months, PRA's P/B has been as high as 1.15 and as low as 0.77, with a median of 0.93.

Investors could also keep in mind Tokio Marine (TKOMY), an Insurance - Property and Casualty stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Tokio Marine is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.91 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.43. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 27.35 and average PEG ratio of 2.36.

TKOMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.35 and as low as 8.05, with a median of 11.82. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.52, as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.45.

Tokio Marine sports a P/B ratio of 1.12 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.24. In the past 52 weeks, TKOMY's P/B has been as high as 1.23, as low as 0.92, with a median of 1.04.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in ProAssurance and Tokio Marine strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PRA and TKOMY look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.