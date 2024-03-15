Is Private Credit Losing Steam?

In 2023, private credit funds managed $550 billion in assets and generated 12% in average returns for investors. Private credit has been ascendant the last couple of years and helped private equity firms find a new source of revenue.

As public market financing become less available, direct lenders extended credit to small businesses and buyout deals, replacing syndicated loans and the high yield bond market. It resulted in private credit growing from less than $100 billion in 2013 to its current size.

This year, investment banks are once again stepping into the fray. So far, $8.3 billion of private market debt has been refinanced via syndicated loans, indicating that the high yield bond market in the US is once again a viable option for companies. In leveraged buyouts, banks are also competing as evidenced by JPMorgan’s financing of KKR’s purchase of Cotiviti, a healthcare tech company.

Spreads for syndicated loans and high yield bonds have dropped to thier lowest levles in 3 years. Rates are now between 200 and 300 basis points below what private credit lenders were offering in December.

Private equity firms are expected to pivot into higher quality, asset-backed financing such as credit card debt and accounts receivables to replace revenue from private credit. They would also benefit from an improvement in public market sentiment and liquidity as they are sitting on a backlog of unsold investments in portfolio companies.

Finsum: The private credit market has boomed over the last couple of years due to anemic public markets and hesitant banks. Now, banks are once again competing for business and offering more favorable terms.

