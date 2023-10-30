Is Private Bancorp of America (PBAM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Private Bancorp of America (PBAM) is a stock many investors are watching right now. PBAM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.41 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.17. Over the past year, PBAM's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.54 and as low as 5.20, with a median of 6.36.

Investors should also recognize that PBAM has a P/B ratio of 1.15. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.50. Over the past 12 months, PBAM's P/B has been as high as 1.43 and as low as 0.89, with a median of 1.11.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that PBAM has a P/CF ratio of 5.06. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. PBAM's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.20. Over the past year, PBAM's P/CF has been as high as 6.85 and as low as 4.21, with a median of 5.35.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Private Bancorp of America's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PBAM is an impressive value stock right now.

