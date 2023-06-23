Is Primoris Services (PRIM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Primoris Services (PRIM). PRIM is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.69, which compares to its industry's average of 17.70. PRIM's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.81 and as low as 5.81, with a median of 8.17, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for PRIM is its P/B ratio of 1.44. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.51. Over the past 12 months, PRIM's P/B has been as high as 1.45 and as low as 0.81, with a median of 1.15.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PRIM has a P/S ratio of 0.32. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.74.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that PRIM has a P/CF ratio of 6.69. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 14.76. PRIM's P/CF has been as high as 6.74 and as low as 4.02, with a median of 5.48, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Primoris Services is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PRIM sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

