Is Primoris Services (PRIM) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Primoris Services (PRIM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Primoris Services is a member of our Construction group, which includes 99 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PRIM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRIM's full-year earnings has moved 20.59% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that PRIM has returned about 26.40% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 22.37% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Primoris Services is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, PRIM belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #234 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 34.94% so far this year, meaning that PRIM is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on PRIM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

