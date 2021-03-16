Is Primoris Services (PRIM) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Primoris Services (PRIM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Primoris Services is one of 100 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PRIM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRIM's full-year earnings has moved 20.59% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, PRIM has moved about 48.93% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 14.59% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Primoris Services is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, PRIM belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #215 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 35.29% so far this year, so PRIM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

PRIM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

