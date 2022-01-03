Is PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:PNRG) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is PrimeEnergy Resources's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that PrimeEnergy Resources had US$33.5m of debt in September 2021, down from US$41.8m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$3.62m, its net debt is less, at about US$29.9m.

How Strong Is PrimeEnergy Resources' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:PNRG Debt to Equity History January 3rd 2022

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that PrimeEnergy Resources had liabilities of US$26.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$82.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$3.62m in cash and US$14.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$91.2m.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$139.8m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on PrimeEnergy Resources' use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is PrimeEnergy Resources's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year PrimeEnergy Resources wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 14%, to US$71m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months PrimeEnergy Resources produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$6.1m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of US$7.4m. In the meantime, we consider the stock very risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for PrimeEnergy Resources that you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

