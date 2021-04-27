Is Pretium Resources (PVG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Pretium Resources (PVG). PVG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.84, which compares to its industry's average of 24.01. Over the past year, PVG's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.02 and as low as 9.49, with a median of 11.80.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is PVG's P/B ratio of 2.23. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 6.65. Over the past year, PVG's P/B has been as high as 2.67 and as low as 1.47, with a median of 2.13.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Pretium Resources is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PVG feels like a great value stock at the moment.

