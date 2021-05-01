Is Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Preformed Line Products's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Preformed Line Products had debt of US$48.1m at the end of March 2021, a reduction from US$72.5m over a year. However, it does have US$34.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$13.4m.

A Look At Preformed Line Products' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:PLPC Debt to Equity History May 1st 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Preformed Line Products had liabilities of US$97.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$68.2m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$34.7m and US$93.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$37.5m.

Of course, Preformed Line Products has a market capitalization of US$326.5m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Preformed Line Products has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.23. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 22.6 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Another good sign is that Preformed Line Products has been able to increase its EBIT by 25% in twelve months, making it easier to pay down debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Preformed Line Products will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. In the last three years, Preformed Line Products's free cash flow amounted to 21% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

Happily, Preformed Line Products's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. But truth be told we feel its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow does undermine this impression a bit. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Preformed Line Products takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Preformed Line Products's earnings per share history for free.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



