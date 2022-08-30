Is Precision Drilling (PDS) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Precision Drilling (PDS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Precision Drilling is one of 253 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Precision Drilling is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDS' full-year earnings has moved 58.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that PDS has returned about 94.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 36.5% on average. As we can see, Precision Drilling is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Petrobras (PBR). The stock has returned 37.8% year-to-date.

In Petrobras' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 22% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Precision Drilling is a member of the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 47.8% this year, meaning that PDS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Petrobras belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #10. The industry has moved +43% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Precision Drilling and Petrobras as they could maintain their solid performance.





