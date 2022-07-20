Is Postal Realty Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:PSTL) Stock On A Downtrend As A Result Of Its Poor Financials?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Postal Realty Trust's (NYSE:PSTL) recent performance, when its stock has declined 12% over the past three months. To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Postal Realty Trust's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Postal Realty Trust is:

1.2% = US$3.2m ÷ US$269m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.01 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Postal Realty Trust's Earnings Growth And 1.2% ROE

It is hard to argue that Postal Realty Trust's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 6.5%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Postal Realty Trust was still able to see a decent net income growth of 8.1% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Postal Realty Trust's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 11% in the same period.

NYSE:PSTL Past Earnings Growth July 20th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Postal Realty Trust's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Postal Realty Trust Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The really high three-year median payout ratio of 277% for Postal Realty Trust suggests that the company is paying its shareholders more than what it is earning. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings respectably, as we saw above. It would still be worth keeping an eye on that high payout ratio, if for some reason the company runs into problems and business deteriorates. To know the 4 risks we have identified for Postal Realty Trust visit our risks dashboard for free.

Moreover, Postal Realty Trust is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of three years of paying a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 95% over the next three years.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Postal Realty Trust. While the company has posted decent earnings growth, the company is retaining little to no profits and is reinvesting those profits at a low rate of return. This makes us doubtful if that growth could continue, especially if by any chance the business is faced with any sort of risk. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

