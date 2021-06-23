Is Posco (PKX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Posco (PKX). PKX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. PKX has a P/S ratio of 0.52. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.58.

Finally, we should also recognize that PKX has a P/CF ratio of 4.68. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. PKX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.70. Over the past 52 weeks, PKX's P/CF has been as high as 5.85 and as low as 3.12, with a median of 4.62.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Posco is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PKX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

