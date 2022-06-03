Is Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN). PTMN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.11 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.12. Over the past 52 weeks, PTMN's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.39 and as low as 5.09, with a median of 7.81.

Finally, investors should note that PTMN has a P/CF ratio of 5.50. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. PTMN's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.11. Within the past 12 months, PTMN's P/CF has been as high as 6.75 and as low as 3.39, with a median of 4.94.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Portman Ridge Finance is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PTMN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

