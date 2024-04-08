Is Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR (POAHY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR is one of 108 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for POAHY's full-year earnings has moved 101.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, POAHY has moved about 8.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -13.7%. This shows that Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Toyota Motor Corporation (TM). The stock has returned 31.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Toyota Motor Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.6% so far this year, so POAHY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Toyota Motor Corporation is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR and Toyota Motor Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.

