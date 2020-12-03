Is Pool (POOL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Pool (POOL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Pool is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 239 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. POOL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for POOL's full-year earnings has moved 16.32% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, POOL has returned 59.68% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 10.18% on average. This means that Pool is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, POOL belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 91.01% so far this year, so POOL is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

POOL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

