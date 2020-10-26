Is Pool (POOL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Pool (POOL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Pool is one of 238 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. POOL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for POOL's full-year earnings has moved 15.17% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that POOL has returned about 70.31% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 1.24% on average. As we can see, Pool is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, POOL belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 92.63% so far this year, meaning that POOL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

POOL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

