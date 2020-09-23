Is Pool (POOL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Pool (POOL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Pool is one of 237 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. POOL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for POOL's full-year earnings has moved 21.49% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, POOL has gained about 44.98% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 3%. As we can see, Pool is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, POOL belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 74.36% so far this year, so POOL is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on POOL as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

