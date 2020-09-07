Is Pool (POOL) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Pool (POOL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of POOL and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Pool is one of 237 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. POOL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for POOL's full-year earnings has moved 25.43% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, POOL has returned 38.90% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -1.88% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Pool is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, POOL belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 63.43% so far this year, so POOL is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

POOL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

