Is Pool (POOL) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Pool (POOL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Pool is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 237 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. POOL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for POOL's full-year earnings has moved 29.46% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, POOL has returned 51.72% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -6.25% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Pool is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, POOL belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 65.17% so far this year, meaning that POOL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to POOL as it looks to continue its solid performance.

