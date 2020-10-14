Is Polymetal International PLC Sponsored (AUCOY) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Polymetal International PLC Sponsored (AUCOY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Polymetal International PLC Sponsored is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 237 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AUCOY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUCOY's full-year earnings has moved 20.25% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AUCOY has returned 44.33% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 4.16%. This means that Polymetal International PLC Sponsored is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, AUCOY is a member of the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.65% so far this year, so AUCOY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

AUCOY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

