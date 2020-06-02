Is Polymetal International PLC Sponsored (AUCOY) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Polymetal International PLC Sponsored (AUCOY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AUCOY and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.

Polymetal International PLC Sponsored is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 239 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AUCOY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUCOY's full-year earnings has moved 30.71% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AUCOY has moved about 28.22% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have lost an average of 9.43%. As we can see, Polymetal International PLC Sponsored is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, AUCOY belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.63% so far this year, meaning that AUCOY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Basic Materials sector will want to keep a close eye on AUCOY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

