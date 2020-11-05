Is Polymetal International PLC Sponsored (AUCOY) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Polymetal International PLC Sponsored (AUCOY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Polymetal International PLC Sponsored is one of 235 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AUCOY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUCOY's full-year earnings has moved 20.44% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AUCOY has returned 46.20% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 1.79% on average. This shows that Polymetal International PLC Sponsored is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, AUCOY belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #175 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.67% so far this year, so AUCOY is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to AUCOY as it looks to continue its solid performance.

