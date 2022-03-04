Is Polaris (PII) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Polaris (PII). PII is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that PII has a P/B ratio of 5.99. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 7.60. Within the past 52 weeks, PII's P/B has been as high as 8.45 and as low as 5.13, with a median of 6.61.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PII has a P/S ratio of 0.89. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.3.

Finally, our model also underscores that PII has a P/CF ratio of 10.29. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 25.54. Over the past year, PII's P/CF has been as high as 11.59 and as low as 7.48, with a median of 9.23.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Polaris is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PII feels like a great value stock at the moment.

