Is Polaris Inc (PII) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Polaris Inc (PII). PII is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. PII has a P/S ratio of 1.18. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.28.

Finally, we should also recognize that PII has a P/CF ratio of 11.08. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. PII's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 21.99. Within the past 12 months, PII's P/CF has been as high as 12.36 and as low as 4.69, with a median of 9.61.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Polaris Inc is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PII sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

