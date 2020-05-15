Is Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Pluristem Therapeutics is one of 890 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PSTI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSTI's full-year earnings has moved 7.88% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, PSTI has moved about 155.33% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 3.65% on average. This means that Pluristem Therapeutics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, PSTI belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 382 individual stocks and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.88% so far this year, meaning that PSTI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on PSTI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

