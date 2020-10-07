Is Plug Power (PLUG) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Plug Power (PLUG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Plug Power is one of 211 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PLUG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLUG's full-year earnings has moved 19.16% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, PLUG has moved about 413.61% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 3.81% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Plug Power is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, PLUG belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.61% so far this year, so PLUG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

PLUG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

