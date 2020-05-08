Is PLDT (PHI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is PLDT (PHI). PHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.54, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.19. PHI's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.12 and as low as 6.69, with a median of 9.57, all within the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that PHI has a P/CF ratio of 4.02. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 6.77. Within the past 12 months, PHI's P/CF has been as high as 4.37 and as low as 2.57, with a median of 3.66.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that PLDT is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PHI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.