Is PLDT (PHI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is PLDT (PHI). PHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.54, which compares to its industry's average of 12.44. Over the past 52 weeks, PHI's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.21 and as low as 8.09, with a median of 10.02.

Another notable valuation metric for PHI is its P/B ratio of 1.99. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.23. PHI's P/B has been as high as 2.56 and as low as 1.90, with a median of 2.13, over the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that PHI has a P/CF ratio of 3.47. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.77. Over the past 52 weeks, PHI's P/CF has been as high as 4.46 and as low as 3.31, with a median of 3.74.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that PLDT is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, PHI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

