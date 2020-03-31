Is PLDT (PHI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. PLDT (PHI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of PHI and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

PLDT is one of 627 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PHI's full-year earnings has moved 17.49% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, PHI has returned 0.90% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -12.70%. This shows that PLDT is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, PHI belongs to the Wireless Non-US industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 20.46% so far this year, so PHI is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to PHI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

