Is PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE:AGS) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is PlayAGS's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2021, PlayAGS had US$606.7m of debt, up from US$552.1m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$82.4m in cash, and so its net debt is US$524.3m.

How Healthy Is PlayAGS' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:AGS Debt to Equity History May 21st 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, PlayAGS had liabilities of US$42.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$641.9m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$82.4m in cash and US$45.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$556.5m.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$342.1m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, PlayAGS would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if PlayAGS can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year PlayAGS had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 41%, to US$168m. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

While PlayAGS's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Indeed, it lost US$32m at the EBIT level. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. Not least because it burned through US$7.9m in negative free cash flow over the last year. That means it's on the risky side of things. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that PlayAGS is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

