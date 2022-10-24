Is PlayAGS (AGS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

PlayAGS (AGS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AGS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. AGS has a P/S ratio of 0.81. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.5.

Finally, we should also recognize that AGS has a P/CF ratio of 3.62. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.83. Within the past 12 months, AGS's P/CF has been as high as 6.66 and as low as 2.48, with a median of 4.09.

If you're looking for another solid Gaming value stock, take a look at Boyd Gaming (BYD). BYD is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Boyd Gaming is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 9.89 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 1.01. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 452.82 and average PEG ratio of 17.10.

BYD's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 14.86 and as low as 8.60, with a median of 11.42, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.10 and as low as 0.22, with a median of 0.28, all within the past year.

Boyd Gaming also has a P/B ratio of 3.73 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 5.50. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 5.20, as low as 3.31, with a median of 4.32.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that PlayAGS and Boyd Gaming are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, AGS and BYD feels like a great value stock at the moment.



