Is PlayAGS (AGS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is PlayAGS (AGS) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

PlayAGS is one of 285 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PlayAGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGS' full-year earnings has moved 15.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AGS has returned 36.8% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -2.9%. This means that PlayAGS is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Crocs (CROX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 59.4%.

Over the past three months, Crocs' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, PlayAGS belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.2% so far this year, so AGS is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Crocs falls under the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #74. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -21.3%.

PlayAGS and Crocs could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

