Is PlayAGS (AGS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is PlayAGS (AGS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

PlayAGS is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 274 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. PlayAGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGS' full-year earnings has moved 132.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AGS has gained about 21.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 6.4% on average. As we can see, PlayAGS is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is On Holding (ONON). The stock has returned 75.9% year-to-date.

For On Holding, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 36.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, PlayAGS belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 24% so far this year, meaning that AGS is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, On Holding falls under the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #124. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16.1%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track PlayAGS and On Holding. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

On Holding AG (ONON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.