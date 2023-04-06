Is PlayAGS (AGS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. PlayAGS (AGS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

PlayAGS is one of 274 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. PlayAGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGS' full-year earnings has moved 110% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AGS has moved about 29.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 9.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that PlayAGS is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ). The stock has returned 15.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, BJ's Wholesale Club's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, PlayAGS belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.7% this year, meaning that AGS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, BJ's Wholesale Club belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #213. The industry has moved -0.1% year to date.

PlayAGS and BJ's Wholesale Club could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.