Is PlayAGS (AGS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. PlayAGS (AGS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

PlayAGS is one of 277 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PlayAGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGS' full-year earnings has moved 59.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AGS has gained about 15.5% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 11.6%. As we can see, PlayAGS is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, InterContinental Hotels (IHG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.6%.

Over the past three months, InterContinental Hotels' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, PlayAGS belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 15.2% so far this year, meaning that AGS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, InterContinental Hotels belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #163. The industry has moved +0.7% year to date.

PlayAGS and InterContinental Hotels could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.