Is PlayAGS (AGS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. PlayAGS (AGS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

PlayAGS is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 277 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. PlayAGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGS' full-year earnings has moved 35.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AGS has returned about 11.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 9.1%. As we can see, PlayAGS is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Laureate Education (LAUR). The stock has returned 2.5% year-to-date.

In Laureate Education's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 16.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, PlayAGS belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.9% so far this year, so AGS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Laureate Education falls under the Schools industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #155. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.4%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on PlayAGS and Laureate Education as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

